We have finally arrived at the second-most mega pay per view event of WWE, which is SummerSlam. This year SummerSlam 2020 will take place on August 23 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. This will be the 33rd event under SummerSlam chronology. Superstars from Raw and SmackDown brand will participate in this WWE event. Due to the coronavirus pandemic situation, live crowds will not be present however through WWE ThunderDome concept, they will participate virtually in the arena. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE SummerSlam August 23, 2020, live streaming, preview and match card. Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton and many more exciting matches are lined up in the upcoming event of WWE. WWE Raw Aug 17, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Makes Shawn Michaels His Next Victim, The Viper Hits Drew McIntyre With RKO After Assaulting HBK.

On this past week episode of SmackDown, we saw AJ Styles lose Intercontinental Championship belt to Jeff Hardy. WWE ThunderDome concept at Amway Center kicked off with this week's SmackDown episode. Apart from this, we saw Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt confront each other where WWE chairman Vince McMahon also appeared prior to their meeting. However, it all ended with chaos as the Retribution yet again made an attack on SmackDown. WWE NXT Aug 19, 2020 Results and Highlights: Pat McAfee Confronts Adam Cole; Johnny Gargano & The Velveteen Dream Earn Final Two Spots For North American Title at Takeover XXX.

On this past week episode of Raw, we saw Randy Orton make Shawn Michaels his next victim, after which he even hit Drew McIntyre with RKO. It will indeed be an interesting contest to watch out for between these two superstars, where the Scottish Psychopath will defend his WWE title. Now let's come to women's division, former best buddies Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose will battle each other at SummerSlam 2020 to settle their difference. Also, Asuka will have the chance to win two titles from Raw and SmackDown as she will face Bayley and Sasha Banks in individual matches for Women's title match of different brands.

Match Card For SummerSlam 2020

1. Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton – WWE Championship Match

2. Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins - Street Fight

3. Apollo Crews vs MVP - United States Title Match

4. Braun Strowman (c) vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt - WWE Universal Championship

5. Asuka vs Sasha Banks (c) - Raw Women's Championship

6. Bayley (c) vs Asuka - SmackDown Women's Championship

7. Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville - Hair vs Hair match

8. The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza -Raw Tag Team Championship

WWE SmackDown 2020 Live Location, Date and Television Broadcast

Location: Amway Center, Florida

Day and Date: Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Where to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2020 Through Online Streaming: WWE SummerSlam 2020 can be watched online by subscribing to WWE Network. The upcoming event of WWE can also be streamed on Jio TV and Airtel TV in India.

When and Where to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2020 in India: WWE SummerSlam 2020 can be viewed live on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in India for English commentary. Fans who would love to watch the show in Hindi commentary can view SummerSlam 2020 on Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD. The main show will be live from 4:30 AM IST on August 24, 2020.

We will also see Rey Mysterio stand by the corner of his son during a street fight against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. Fans also have one more big event, WWE Payback 2020 coming up in just one week time. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

