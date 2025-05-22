Australian ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh are good friends on the field, which has often been showcased in several videos. However, in IPL 2025, both national teammates are playing for different franchises. Cummins is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Marsh represents Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL season 18, which did not stop the SRH captain from bringing in the all-rounder on the team bus in an innovative way. Pat Cummins Thanks Indian Armed Forces As IPL 2025 Resumes, SRH Captain Expresses Gratitude (See Post).

Cummins brought with him a Marsh standee and went on to describe the LSG player as 'My Man' to his SRH teammates sitting in the bus. Marsh has been Australia's limited-overs backbone under Pat Cummins' captaincy stint, and has played crucial roles in the ICC WTC 2023 Final and the ICC CWC 2023 Final victories, respectively.

Pat Cummins Travels With Mitchell Marsh's Standee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SunRisers Hyderabad (@sunrisershyd)

Interestingly, both SRH and LSG have been eliminated from the Indian Premier League 2025, with the Cummins-led franchise getting ousted before the one-week suspension, while the Rishabh Pant-captained team got knocked out after the restart of the tournament following the de-escalation of India-Pakistan tensions.

SRH and LSG have two games each remaining in IPL 2025, with the former playing Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, while the latter takes on Gujarat Titans and RCB.

