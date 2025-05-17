Star Australia national cricket team player and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has thanked the Indian Armed Forces through his Instagram story, as the Indian Premier League 2025 is set to resume again after a halt amid rising India Pakistan tension following the aftermaths of the Pahalgam terror attack. In the story posted by Pat Cummins, it was written, "A billion hearts unite again. This time, in gratitude". In the post from Pat Cummins, it was also written, "Thank you, Indian Armed Forces for inspiring us with your bravery". The IPL 2025 is set to resume from May 17. Rahul Dravid Congratulates Hitman As Rohit Sharma Stand Gets Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai, Says 'When I Am Short Of Tickets In Mumbai... I Know Who To Contact' (Watch Video).

Pat Cummins Thanks Indian Armed Forces:

Pat Cummins Thanks Indian Armed Forces (Photo Credits: Instagram/ patcummins30)

