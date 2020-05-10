Soumyajit Ghosh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the Youngest National Table Tennis Champion

Soumyajit Ghosh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Soumyajit Ghosh celebrates his 27th birthday on May 10, 2020 (Sunday). Born in Siliguri, West Bengal, Soumyajit was the youngest player from India to qualify for the 2012 London Olympic Games but lost in the opening round. He did not let the disappointment pull him down and in the very next year became the youngest national champion after beating Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal at the 74th National Table Tennis Championship. Ghosh was en route to becoming the fans of Indian table tennis until tragedy struck and a promising career almost drew to a premature end.

Ghosh was born in Siliguri, West Bengal to Hari Shankar Gosh and Mina Ghosh. His father worked for the local municipal corporation while his mother is a housewife. Ghosh burst into the limelight in 2010 with a bronze medal win in the mixed doubles category at the 2010 Junior World Championships in Bahrain.

He was also an instrumental part of the Indian side that clinched the bronze medal at the same event a year later and also a member of the team that won the 2011 Asian Junior Championships. By 2016, he had become the Indian world No 1 in table tennis. On his birthday, take a look at some lesser-known facts about Soumyajit Ghosh.

Soumyajit also qualified for the 2016 Olympics and was India’s best hopes of a medal from table tennis but once again exited from the opening round. He was removed from the Indian squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games after rape allegations. But he has promised of bouncing back.