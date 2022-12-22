Bhopal, Dec 22: World Championships medallists Nikhat Zareen and Manju Rani registered thumping 5-0 victories against their respective opponents to enter the quarterfinals of the 6th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships here on Thursday. Reigning world champion Nikhat, representing Telangana, thrashed Meghalaya's Eva Waynie Marbaniang in the 50kg pre-quarterfinals bout, while Railways boxer Manju Rani also produced an equally dominating performance to defeat Uttarakhand's Kavita comprehensively in the 48kg last-16 contest.IPL 2023 Auction: Time in IST, Free Live Streaming Online, Telecast Details and Key Players List of Indian Premier League Mini-Auction

Manju had won a silver medal in the 2019 World Championships.

Another Railways boxer Jyoti Gulia, the 2017 youth world champion, also advanced to the 52kg quarterfinals after beating Jharkhand's Neha Tantubai by unanimous decision.

Chandigarh's Simran (48kg) and M Dhivya of Tamil Nadu (54kg) were among the other pugilists to emerge victorious and advance to quarterfinals on the third day of the competition.

While Simran out-punched A Ritu Rao of Odisha by Referee Stops the Contest (RSC) verdict, Dhivya got the better of Arunachal Pradesh's Muni Leya by 5-0.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) of Assam will be among others to feature in their last-16 bouts on Friday.

More than 300 boxers have been competing in the tournament across 12 weight categories. PTI PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)