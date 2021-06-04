Alexander Zverev takes on Laslo Djere in the French Open 2021 third round match. The German sixth seed will be looking to advance to the fourth round as he faces Serbia's Djere. Zverev defeated Oscar Otte and Roman Safiullin on his way to the third round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere, French Open 2021 live streaming and tv telecast details can scroll down below. French Open 2021: Rafael Nadal Thrashes Richard Gasquet For 17th Time, Enters 3rd Round.

Djere, on the other hand, outplayed Corentin Moutet and compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic to advance in the French Open 2021. This is going to be the second meeting between these two. Zverev leads the head-to-head as he defeated Djere in the second round at Acapulco.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere Men's Singles Match?

Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere match in French Open 2021 third round match will take place on June 04, 2021 (Friday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 04:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Alexander Zverev vs Laslo Djere Men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

