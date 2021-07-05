Seed number one Ashleigh Barty will take on Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova in the round of 16 clash at Wimbledon 2021. The match will be played on Court 1 on July 05, 2021 (Monday). This will be the first meeting between the two stars as they look to book a quarter-final berth. Meanwhile, fans searching for Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova, Wimbledon 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Wimbledon 2021: Full Crowds at Centre Court and Number 1 Court Allowed from Quarterfinals to Finals.

This is the first time in her career that Australian Ashleigh Barty has made it to the round of 16 at Wimbledon and will be looking to advance to the next round as well. But the No 1 deed won’t have an easy job as she faces Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who enters the match in great form, winning 15 games on the bounce. Maria Sharapova Shares Pictures of Her Winning First Wimbledon Title on This Day in 2004.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova Women's Singles Round of 16 Match?

Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova round of 16 match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 05, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played on Court 1 and has a tentative start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova Women's Singles Round of 16 Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova Women's singles round three match will be available on either of Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova Women's Singles Round of 16 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcikova round of 16 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2021 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).