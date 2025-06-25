One of the most prestigious sporting events, Wimbledon 2025, is all set to take centre stage, with the 138th edition commencing from June 30 and concluding on July 13. The Wimbledon 2025 will be special, with, for the first time in tournament history, line judges will be replaced by automated electronic line judges. As always, the Grand Slam will consist of men's and women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles competition, apart from Junior and wheelchair competitions. Wimbledon 2025: All England Club Plans To Honour Andy Murray With Statue on 150th Anniversary of First Championship

Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova are the defending champions in the men's and women's Singles categories. Interestingly, both Alcaraz and Krejcikova are not ranked number one, with Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka holding the numero-uno spot in the ATP and WTA Rankings, respectively. Seven-time Wimbledon Grand Slam title holder Novak Djokovic is likely to take the court for the last time at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and will be eager to draw level with good friend and former rival Roger Federer's record eight Wimbledon Grand Slam wins.

Wimbledon 2025 Details

Grand Slam Wimbledon 2025 Date June 30 - July 13 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) onwards Venue All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports Network TV channels

When Is Wimbledon 2025? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Wimbledon 2025 will start from June 30 and conclude on July 13. The All England Lawn Tennis tournament will be played at the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, at Church Road, London. Wimbledon 2025 tennis matches will start at 03:00 PM onward Indian Standard Time (IST). Emma Raducanu Stalker Blocked by All England Club Security From Purchasing Wimbledon 2025 Tickets.

Where To Watch Wimbledon 2025 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. Fans can find telecast viewing options of Wimbledon 2025 matches on the Star Sports TV channels. For live streaming, scroll down below.

How To Watch Wimbledon 2025 Live Online Streaming In India?

Wimbledon 2025 will also be available for fans through online viewing options on JioHotstar, the OTT app for Star Sports Network, which will be providing live streaming of the Wimbledon 2025 matches. But fans would need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live matches of the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).