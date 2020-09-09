Second seed Dominic Thiem will face World No 28 Alex de Minaur in the US Open 2020 men’s singles quarter-finals on Thursday (September 10). Thiem has dropped only one set in the opening four rounds and is the favourite to win the Grand Slam with top seed Novak Djokovic disqualified from the tournament. His opponent is 21-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur, who has just reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for where and how to watch the Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur US Open 202 quarter-final match can scroll down for all information, including free live telecast and live streaming online details on Hotstar. Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Funny Memes Go Viral as Novak Djokovic Gets Disqualified From US Open 2020 for Hitting Lineswoman (See Reactions).

Thiem's only dropped set came against Marin Cilic in the third round after leading the Croatian by two sets. He will, however, be confident against Minaur, who has already dropped three sets. The Australian came back from 1-2 down in the third round against Karen Khachanov and won in straight sets against Vasek Pospisil in the fourth round. Thiem also leads Minaur 2-0 in head-to-head meetings.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match?

Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur quarter-final clash in US Open 2020 will take place on September 10, 2020 (Thursday). The men’s singles quarter-final match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and it has a tentative start time of 05:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Dominic Thiem and tennis Fans in India can live telecast the Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur quarter-final US Open 2020 match on Star Sports channels. To catch the live-action, fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels and follow the game live.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Online in India?

The quarter-final clash will also be live on online platforms in India. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur US Open 2020 men’s singles match for their online fans in India. Fans can either follow the game live on Hotstar app or on the Hotstar website.

