Four-time champion Novak Djokovic is out of US Open 2020 and that too in a bizarre manner. The Serbian star was disqualified after hitting the lineswoman during his fourth-round game against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic stepped into the encounter as the firm favourite. Unexpectedly, however, the Spanish star put the World No. 1 under tremendous pressure in the opening set of the game. The Serbian got frustrated and hit the ball hard to the back of the court, unintentionally striking the lineswoman. Although it was an accident, Djokovic was disqualified from the grand-slam event. Twitterati went berserk following the incidence and brutally trolled Djokovic. In fact, many memes featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal also went viral. Novak Djokovic Disqualified After Shot Hits Line Judge.

Roger Federer, who is recovering from a knee injury, was already out of US Open while Nadal pulled out of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the two talismans not contesting in the event, Djokovic looked set to clinch his 18th grand slam title. However, his strange ouster left the Tennis world in shock, and hilarious memes propelled all over the internet. Netizens also dragged in Federer and Nadal while pulling the leg of the top-ranked tennis star. Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open 2020: Serbian Reacts After Being Defaulted From Grand Slam For Hitting Lineswoman.

Novak Djokovic Disqualified For Hitting Lineswoman!!

HOLY CRAP. Djokovic defaulted after he inadvertently hits a ball and strikes a line judge in the neck. She had to leave. pic.twitter.com/BECdydrKFw — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 6, 2020

Is This Their Reaction?

Federer and Nadal fans after realizing that Djokovic lost (disqualified) for the first time in 2020 😂😭 #USOpen #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/pVCEMBeOl3 — Nabil J (@NabilJebawi) September 6, 2020

Another One!!

No one posted this yet? Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal laughter is the best medicine 😈 pic.twitter.com/oHMBUT5gOr — LoveSetMatch 💯🎾🔥 🏃🏻🇨🇭🐐 (@LoveSetMatch_) September 6, 2020

Strange!!

In order to get a new Grand Slam champion, men’s tennis required a default to Djokovic, a pandemic to keep Nadal in Europe and an injury to Federer. Strange times just got stranger. #USOpen — Mike McIntyre (@McIntyreTennis) September 6, 2020

Memes All Over!!

Congratulations to a lady that was better tennis player than both Nadal and Federer in 2020 👏👏👏 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/DL96UJavka — Ivo Čolović (@tovoloc) September 6, 2020

Reactions!!

Rafa Nadal & Roger Federer’s reaction to Novak Djokovic’s disqualification. https://t.co/7mfkx53Ich — George Weyham (@GWSnookerTips) September 6, 2020

Arguable Matter!!

When someone says Djokovic is better than Federer and Nadal #USOpen #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/Q7c8okycpr — Ankit Singh (@luvankitsingh) September 7, 2020

Great Opportunity Slipped!!

TFW you realize you just ruled yourself out of a Grand Slam with no Federer or Nadal #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/cgpuZE3QTo — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 6, 2020

One More GIF!!

Meanwhile, a gutted Djokovic reacted to the incident with a heartfelt post on his Instagram page. 'This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I'm not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.' the Serbian wrote.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).