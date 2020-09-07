Four-time champion Novak Djokovic is out of US Open 2020 and that too in a bizarre manner. The Serbian star was disqualified after hitting the lineswoman during his fourth-round game against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic stepped into the encounter as the firm favourite. Unexpectedly, however, the Spanish star put the World No. 1 under tremendous pressure in the opening set of the game. The Serbian got frustrated and hit the ball hard to the back of the court, unintentionally striking the lineswoman. Although it was an accident, Djokovic was disqualified from the grand-slam event. Twitterati went berserk following the incidence and brutally trolled Djokovic. In fact, many memes featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal also went viral. Novak Djokovic Disqualified After Shot Hits Line Judge.

Roger Federer, who is recovering from a knee injury, was already out of US Open while Nadal pulled out of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the two talismans not contesting in the event, Djokovic looked set to clinch his 18th grand slam title. However, his strange ouster left the Tennis world in shock, and hilarious memes propelled all over the internet. Netizens also dragged in Federer and Nadal while pulling the leg of the top-ranked tennis star. Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open 2020: Serbian Reacts After Being Defaulted From Grand Slam For Hitting Lineswoman.

Novak Djokovic Disqualified For Hitting Lineswoman!!

Is This Their Reaction?

Another One!!

Strange!!

Memes All Over!!

Reactions!!

Arguable Matter!!

Great Opportunity Slipped!!

One More GIF!!

Meanwhile, a gutted Djokovic reacted to the incident with a heartfelt post on his Instagram page. 'This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I'm not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.' the Serbian wrote.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).