Alexander Zverev will begin his US Open 2020 campaign with a first-round match against South African Kevin Anderson on Monday. Zverev leads Anderson 5-0 in head-to-head records but will be aware of the threat the two-time Grand Slam finalist poses. Both players had a disappointing outing in the Cincinnati Open, their first since the COVID-19 lockdown. Zverev was knocked out in the first round while Anderson made it the second round but was thrashed by Stefanos Tsitsipas. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the free live telecast and live streaming details of Kevin Anderson vs Alexander Zverev first-round match, please scroll down. Benoit Paire Tests Positive for COVID-19, to Withdraw From US Open: Report.

Zverev overcame a tough start to the year with a maiden Grand Slam semi-final appearance at the Australian Open. He disappointed hugely at the ATP Cup losing all of his games but looked a completely different player at the Australian Open. Zverev, 23, was beaten by Dominic Thiem in the semis. He has been in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons and will to shut all with a match-winning performance against Anderson, who has looked out of touch after a lengthy injury lay-off. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Object to Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil Proposal for Player Union.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Kevin Anderson vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles first-round Match?

Kevin Anderson vs Alexander Zverev first-round match in US Open 2020 will take place on August 31, 2020. The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York, and it has a scheduled start time of 10:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Kevin Anderson vs Alexander Zverev, Men’s Singles first-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Live-action of Kevin Anderson vs Alexander Zverev opening round match will be available for live telecast on star sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster for US Open 2020 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the match live on television channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Kevin Anderson vs Alexander Zverev Men’s Singles first-round Match Online in India?

Fans can also follow the live action on online platforms. Hotstar, the digital platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Kevin Anderson vs Alexander Zverev first-round match live online for its fans in India. Viewers can catch the live action either on the Hotstar application or on the website.

