Naomi Osaka had been in the news for not appearing in the press conferences during the French Open 2021. After being warned of dire consequences, Osaka withdrew from the tournament and has been off her phone for a while now. Now on Saturday, the Japanese tennis star took to social media and posted a message for everyone who supported her so far. She posted a message on an Instagram story and wrote, "Just want to thank you for all the love. Haven't been on my phone much but I wanted to hop on here and tell you all that I really appreciate it." Mohammad Kaif Supports Naomi Osaka, Says ‘Let's Be Sensitive, Players in Their Weak Moments Should Be Allowed to Avoid Media’.

Many tennis players including Serena Williams, Coco Gauff had supported Osaka for her decision not to appear in the press after the matches. In fact cricketer, Mohammed Kaif took to social media and wrote, that it's high time that we acknowledge mental health in the world of sports. The 'No Press' policy of Osaka had stirred a lot of controversies as well. The organisers of the French Open were quite upset with her decision.

Now, let's have a look at the post by Naomi below:

Naomi Osaka (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Naomi Osaka was fined 15,000 dollars for skipping out the press conference after winning the first round of French Open 2021. Post this, she withdrew from the tournament. While a few fans lashed out at her for her decision most of them respected her and applauded the Japanese star.

