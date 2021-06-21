Indian star Prajnesh Gunneswaran will take on Britain’s Arthur Frey in the upcoming qualifier fixtures for Wimbledon 2021. The clash will be played at court 8 on June 21, 2021 (Monday). This will be the first meeting between the two players as they look to book a place in the prestigious Grand Slam. Meanwhile, fans searching for Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Arthur Frey, Wimbledon 2021 Qualifier live streaming can scroll down below. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Wimbledon 2021 And Tokyo Olympics 2020 To Extend Tennis Career (See Post).

Prajnesh Gunneswaran will be looking to give a better account of himself this time around and make it to the finals of Wimbledon after missing out during French Open 2021 when he was knocked out in the qualifiers by German Oscar Otter. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Arthur Frey is coming off consecutive defeats during the qualifiers Nottingham Challenger’s but will be aiming to cause an upset against the Veteran. Wimbledon Throwback: Steffi Graf's Epic Response To On-Court Proposal By A Fan (Watch Video).

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Arthur Frey Men's Singles Qualifier Match?

Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Arthur Frey Qualifier match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on June 21, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played at the Court 8 and it has a tentative start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Arthur Frey Men’s Singles Qualifier Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. However, it appears that there is no live telecast available for qualifier matches. So, Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Arthur Frey Men's singles Qualifier match is unlikely to get the live TV telecast. Fans can still keep a track of Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Arthur Frey Men’s Singles Qualifier Match Online in India?

If Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Arthur Frey Otte Men's Singles Qualifier Match gets a live telecast then it will have live streaming online as well. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

