Rafael Nadal on Thursday (June 17, 2021) announced that he won’t be participating in the 2021 edition of Wimbledon and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Spanish tennis star recently took part in French Open 2021, losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals and has taken the decision to withdraw himself from the upcoming Grand Slam and the Summer Games due to fitness issues and to prolong his professional career. Rafael Nadal Will Not Participate in Tokyo Olympics 2020 & Wimbledon 2021 to Prolong His Career.

‘Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo,’ said the former World number one in a tweet. ‘I understand that it is the right decision The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level’ Nadal added.

Rafael Nadal's Post

The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at he maximum level of competition. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

Sport prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a Sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live 3 of them and had the honor to be the flag bearer for my country.“ — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

The latest edition of Wimbledon is scheduled to be played from June 28, 2021 to July 11, 2021. Rafael Nadal has won the competition twice in 2008 and 20120 but has since struggled to replicate that feat, reaching the semi-finals on the last two editions after failing to make it past the fourth round in the previous years.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020, which were initially scheduled to be played last year but postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic will be held from July 23 to August 8. The Spaniard also had enjoyed success at the Olympic level as well, first winning gold in 2008 and the Men’s singles event then replicating in 2016 at the Men’s Doubles event.

