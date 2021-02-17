Ravichandran Ashwin is not only a master spin bowler but also an avid tennis fan. On Wednesday (February 17), the India all-rounder took to social media to react to the quarter-final encounter between Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open 2021 event. Ashwin is a keen tennis follower and often takes time out from his schedule to watch tennis. Nadal and Tsitsipas are locked in a thriller at the men’s quarter-finals in Australian Open 2021. Ravi Ashwin Shares Heartfelt Note on Twitter After Guiding India to 317-Run Win Over England in 2nd Test, Thanks Chennai Crowd for Making Him Feel like Hero (View Post).

Nadal won the first two sets without sweat and looked to be heading towards a comfortable road to the final but Tsitsipas fought back from two sets down to take the match in a fifth and deciding set. “Nadal and Tsitsipas putting on a show! #AustralianOpen2021” Ashwin tweeted. Take a look at his post. Aslan Karatsev Becomes First Man To Reach Australian Open 2021 Semi-Final on Debut in Open Era.

Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts to Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Quarter-Final Thriller

Nadal and Tsitsipas putting on a show! #AustralianOpen2021 👏👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 17, 2021

Sixth-seeded Tsitsipas has produced a remarkable turnaround to take the game into a fifth set after initially looking out and without a plan against the 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal. The World No 2 won the first two sets 6/3, 6/2 but Tsitsipas made a comeback with wins in the next two sets. The game is now poised with both players standing with a chance to reach the semis.

Ashwin, meanwhile, produced a match-winning performance in the second Test against England in Chennai. With India behind in the four-match Test series, Ashwin took a five-for to bundle England and give India a healthy lead in the first innings. He then scored a marvellous century in the second innings and four wickets in the second essay of the match to seal a 317-run win for India and help his side level the series with two more Tests remaining in the series.

