The Undertaker Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the Deadman of Wrestling World

The Undertaker (Photo Credits: File Image)

WWE has been at the forefront of pay per view entertainment series and one person that has helped the brand grow enormously is the legend, the Undertaker. Mark William Callaway that has lived the character of the deadman for the majority of his life in the ring turns 55 today. His entry characterised by the darkness and fear was etched in the minds of wrestling fans. Undertaker has had an amazing dominance in the industry and has always been the main focus of brands like Wrestle Mania, Survivor Series and Royle Rumble. Some of his rivalries with other greats like John Cena, Rock, Stone Cold and Batista have made WWE a truly watchable affair. The Undertaker Birthday Special: Here’s Look at Five Best Matches of the Deadman (Watch Videos).

On his birthday, we take a look at a few lesser-known things about this athlete.

No, he and Kane (Glenn Thomas) are not brothers but a WWE gimmick that has worked wonders for the show. Majority of the kids back in the day believed the brother of destruction were actually brothers.

Undertaker once got second-degree burns while making his entry at Elimination Chamber 2010 due to the pyro works but continued to wrestle for 30 minutes despite the pain.

He earlier used to drop the elbow on larger opponents by walking across the rope. The agility of the almost seven feet man would surprise the audience. With time, the Undertaker stopped with the move as it was fairly dangerous.

With a 23-2 Wrestle Mania record, he has the most appearance in the event and a win percentage that no one can boast of.

In the history of the WWE, no other wrestler has been on as many shows as the Undertaker which speaks volumes of his popularity.

He was nicknamed Wendy by Paul Bearer as he believed he looked like Wendy Thomas from her father’s fast-food chain logo.

He has had a brilliant relationship with Vince McMahon, the promoter of WWE and they are like father and son. Vince McMahon is in awe with the loyalty the Undertaker has shown to him.

He hates the Cucumber and once puked when Paul Bearer put a cucumber in his hat as a prank.

These were some of the lesser-known facts from the life of one of the greatest sporting athletes of our time who has dominated the wrestling industry for decades.