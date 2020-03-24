The Undertaker Birthday Special: Here’s Look at Five Best Matches of the Deadman (Watch Videos)

The Undertaker (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Undertaker turns 55 years old on March 24, 2020. The real name of The Undertaker is Mark William Calaway who began his career in the year 1987 under the brand World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW). Later in the year 1989, The Undertaker signed a contract with World Championship Wrestling (WCW). The Phenom, sobriquet of Mark Calaway entered WWE in 1990 where he was rebranded in a horror theme which gained a lot of popularity over the years. On the occasion of The Undertaker, let us have a look at five best matches of the Deadman. The Undertaker to Face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, Deadman to Fight Against The Phenomenal One for the First Time in WWE.

In total, The Undertaker has held 17 championships in his time with WWE, which include four-time WWF/E Champion, a three-time World Heavyweight Champion, a six-time WWF World Tag Team Champion. Famous WWE superstar Kane is the brother of The Undertaker as per the storyline which the company has been running till date. The famous tag-team of these brothers were known as 'Brothers of Destruction'. The Undertaker also holds an amazing record of 21-0 streak in WrestleMania. His winning streak was ended in WrestleMania 30, where Brock Lesnar defeated him in a 25 minutes exciting battle where he delivered three F5. Now let us have a look at the best matches of The Undertaker.

Best Matches of The Undertaker

1. The Undertaker vs Batista, WrestleMania 23

The Undertaker defended his World Heavyweight against Batista. The Animal started off with a spear early on and it raised the intensity for the entire match. It also included Undertaker's best jump over the top ropes to the outside. Undertaker hit Batista with a Tombstone and won his first World Heavyweight Championship belt in four years.

2. The Undertaker vs Kane, WrestleMania 20

After four years of being the American Badass, Undertaker returned as the Deadman. Undertaker went off from the storyline after Kane buried him alive. But around the Royal Rumble, he started messing with Kane. He was never seen until the actual WrestleMania event took place where Paul Bearer walked out first of the ring and then the actual entrance music hit.

3. The Undertaker vs Edge, WrestleMania 24

Undertaker made Edge tap out with a Hell's Gate, right after the Rated R superstar hit him with a spear. Edge left no stone unturned in bringing The Undertaker streak to an end, however, he was unsuccessful in doing so.

4. The Undertaker vs Shawn Michael, WrestleMania 26

This match was termed as The Streak vs Career Match. The Undertaker defeated Shawn Michael and as per stipulation, HBK had to retire from WWE.

5. The Undertaker vs Triple H, WrestleMania 27

Triple H tombstoned The Undertaker in this match. This match can be considered as the best performance by Triple H in his career till date. Both superstars indeed put up a great fight in that match.

The Undertaker will now be seen in action against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 which will take place on April 4 and 5, 2020 behind closed gates amid coronavirus outbreak. We thanks The Undertaker for providing us with good entertainment for many years and wish him a very happy and healthy birthday.