UFC 249 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic After Sponsors Halt Promotion Plans

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje (Photo Credits: Twitter/ UFC, Justin Gaethje)

Dana White announced on Thursday that the UFC 249 event, scheduled for April 18 will not go ahead as planned. Despite White, trying his level best to make the Pay-per-view happen, UFC have been forced to postpone the event in the light of the coronavirus pandemic. Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje were set to battle each other for the interim lightweight championship but fans of MMA have to wait until further notice is provided. UFC 249: Justin Gaethje Gives Ultimatum to Tony Ferguson, Says Fight Will End Inside Three Rounds.

UFC President Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okatomo on Thursday that the card has been called off and all events are postponed indefinitely. ‘Today, we got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney, and the highest level at ESPN ... and the powers that be there asked me to stand down and not do this event [next] Saturday,’ said White.

UFC's Statement

The UFC released a statement in which they said ‘While the organization was fully prepared to proceed with UFC 249, ESPN has requested the postponement of the event and subsequent bout until further notice in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. UFC looks forward to resuming the full live events schedules as soon as possible.’

Dana White said on Monday that he is looking to book a private island for the event to take place as it was very difficult to get a venue amid the current situation. The fight card of the event was one of the best and had a total of 12 fights lined up for the fans.