UFC 249: Justin Gaethje Gives Ultimatum to Tony Ferguson, Says Fight Will End Inside Three Rounds

Justin Gaethje (Photo Credits: Twitter/Justin Gaethje)

We finally have the main event for UFC 249 as Justin Gaethje has agreed to fight Tony Ferguson for the Interim Lightweight Championship at an undisclosed location. The American replaced Khabib Nurmagomedov on the fight card as the current champion was unable to make it for the Pay-per-view due to travel restrictions in Russia. Gaethje believes that he has more than what it takes to come out as a winner and has said that Ferguson will face ‘18 to 19 minutes of pure hell’. UFC 249: Justin Gaethje Set to Face Tony Ferguson For Interim Lightweight Championship, Fight Card Announced.

Speaking with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Justin Gaethje said ‘When I train for a fight, I really go to a special place every single day,’ ‘I do not cheat. I wake up with a goal in mind: to be better than yesterday. The more days you can do that in a row, the more prepared you will be.’ He added. ‘For me, it's always that mental warfare. Confidence is huge in there. If you haven't prepared, then you can't be confident -- or as confident as you should be.’ Gaethje said further. Dana White Slams Media Over UFC 249 Coverage.

Justin Gaethje also added that he believes that his fight against Ferguson will end in just three rounds and it is because of their fighting style. ‘My fights, either I get finished or they get finished inside three rounds, A matchup like this, with me and Tony Ferguson, one of us is going to finish the other inside three rounds.’

The American fighter has always refused to take a fight on short notice and wasn’t keen for this fight but he said that an opportunity at the interim title was too good to pass on. The location for the event is yet undisclosed and according to certain reports, President Dana White has secured a private island for the PPV.