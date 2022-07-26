The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the commonwealth nations. It is a political association of 56 countries, the vast majority of which are the former territories of the British Empire. The Commonwealth Games were known as British Empire Games from 1930 to 1950, then changed to British Empire and Commonwealth Games from 1954 to 1966, and for two editions of 1970 and 1974, it was known as the British Commonwealth Games, before being named Commonwealth Games from 1978 onwards. 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of CWG on TV in India.

The first ever Commonwealth Games was held in 1930 at Hamilton, Canada. Since then it has taken place after every four years with the exception of 1942 and 1946, which were canceled due to World War II. Australia has hosted the international multi-sport event five times till now, which is more than any other country ever had. The current 2022 Commonwealth Games is the 22nd edition and it will be held in Birmingham, England, marking the country’s third time hosting the Games.

History of Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial event that involves athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations - a political association of member states which were the former territories of the British Empire. The Games were inspired by the Inter-Empire Championships, a sporting event held in London which was a part of the Festival of Empire, held in London in 1911. Melville Marks Robinson, a Canadian sports journalist, founded the games as the British Empire Games which were first hosted in Hamilton, Canada in 1930. CWG 2022: Full List of Sports Events at XXII Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games Hosts

Year Edition Host city, association 1930 I Hamilton, Canada 1934 II London, England 1938 III Sydney,​ Australia 1942 - Canceled due to WWII 1946 - Canceled due to WWII 1950 IV Auckland, New Zealand 1954 V Vancouver, Canada 1958 VI Cardiff,​Wales 1962 VII Perth, Australia 1966 VIII Kingston, Jamaica 1970 IX Edinburgh, Scotland 1974 X Christchurch, New Zealand 1978 XI Edmonton, Canada 1982 XII Brisbane, Australia 1986 XIII Edinburgh, Scotland 1990 XIV Auckland, New Zealand 1994 XV Victoria,​ Canada 1998 XVI Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 2002 XVII Manchester, England 2006 XVIII Melbourne, Australia 2010 XIX Delhi, India 2014 XX Glasgow, Scotland 2018 XXI Gold Coast, Australia 2022 XXII Birmingham, England

Australia and England have dominated the Games throughout the history as they stand first and second respectively. Australia is the most successful country with a total of 2415 medals while England has won 2144 medals. Canada comes in third with a sum of 1555 medals to their name at the Commonwealth Games.

