The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the commonwealth nations. It is a political association of 56 countries, the vast majority of which are the former territories of the British Empire. The Commonwealth Games were known as British Empire Games from 1930 to 1950, then changed to British Empire and Commonwealth Games from 1954 to 1966, and for two editions of 1970 and 1974, it was known as the British Commonwealth Games, before being named Commonwealth Games from 1978 onwards. 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of CWG on TV in India.
The first ever Commonwealth Games was held in 1930 at Hamilton, Canada. Since then it has taken place after every four years with the exception of 1942 and 1946, which were canceled due to World War II. Australia has hosted the international multi-sport event five times till now, which is more than any other country ever had. The current 2022 Commonwealth Games is the 22nd edition and it will be held in Birmingham, England, marking the country’s third time hosting the Games.
History of Commonwealth Games
The Commonwealth Games is a quadrennial event that involves athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations - a political association of member states which were the former territories of the British Empire. The Games were inspired by the Inter-Empire Championships, a sporting event held in London which was a part of the Festival of Empire, held in London in 1911. Melville Marks Robinson, a Canadian sports journalist, founded the games as the British Empire Games which were first hosted in Hamilton, Canada in 1930. CWG 2022: Full List of Sports Events at XXII Commonwealth Games.
Commonwealth Games Hosts
|
Year
|
Edition
|
Host city, association
|
1930
|
I
|
Hamilton, Canada
|
1934
|
II
|
London, England
|
1938
|
III
|
Sydney, Australia
|
1942
|
-
|
Canceled due to WWII
|
1946
|
-
|
Canceled due to WWII
|
1950
|
IV
|
Auckland, New Zealand
|
1954
|
V
|
Vancouver, Canada
|
1958
|
VI
|
Cardiff,Wales
|
1962
|
VII
|
Perth, Australia
|
1966
|
VIII
|
Kingston, Jamaica
|
1970
|
IX
|
Edinburgh, Scotland
|
1974
|
X
|
Christchurch, New Zealand
|
1978
|
XI
|
Edmonton, Canada
|
1982
|
XII
|
Brisbane, Australia
|
1986
|
XIII
|
Edinburgh, Scotland
|
1990
|
XIV
|
Auckland, New Zealand
|
1994
|
XV
|
Victoria, Canada
|
1998
|
XVI
|
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|
2002
|
XVII
|
Manchester, England
|
2006
|
XVIII
|
Melbourne, Australia
|
2010
|
XIX
|
Delhi, India
|
2014
|
XX
|
Glasgow, Scotland
|
2018
|
XXI
|
Gold Coast, Australia
|
2022
|
XXII
|
Birmingham, England
Australia and England have dominated the Games throughout the history as they stand first and second respectively. Australia is the most successful country with a total of 2415 medals while England has won 2144 medals. Canada comes in third with a sum of 1555 medals to their name at the Commonwealth Games.
