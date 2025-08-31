WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: WWE's PLE (Premium Live Event) Clash in Paris 2025 is set to be a blockbuster affair in France. If WWE SummerSlam 2025 was an indication of where a number of unexpected things took place, fans can expect even more such surprises at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. The event is set to be an absolute treat for French fans, who, on SmackDown, showed how vocal they could be. And with a stacked match card that features the likes of John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, among others, WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is an absolute must-watch. In case you're wondering where to watch WWE Clash in Paris 2025, read below. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Predictions: Check Out Predicted Winners of Every Match in PLE in France.

Seth Rollins, who shocked the world by winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025, will defend the title against not one or two but three opponents--Jey Uso, LA Knight and his arch-rival CM Punk. The Fatal 4-Way match is expected to be brutal and exciting at the same time and it will be interesting to see if by the end of the night the 'Visionary' is successful in retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. John Cena, who is slowly heading towards the end of his retirement tour, will take on Logan Paul and once again, his performance at WWE SummerSlam 2025 showed that the 17-time champion still has a lot left in the tank. He would look to teach a lesson to Logan Paul, who claims to be the future of professional wrestling and while this is just a singles' match, shenanigans can be expected! Sami Zayn Defeats Solo Sikoa To Become New WWE United States Champion During Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Match Card

Seth Rollins (c) vs CM Punk vs Jey Uso vs LA Knight-Fatal 4-Way Match for WWE World Heavyweight Championship

John Cena vs Logan Paul

Becky Lynch (c) vs Nikki Bella-WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Sheamus vs Rusev-Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook

Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed

The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs Street Profits- WWE Tag Team Championship

When is WWE Clash in Paris 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is set to be held at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France, on Sunday, August 31. The WWE Clash in Paris 2025 PLE will start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Live Telecast?

In India, the WWE has no official broadcast partner after it moved to Netflix in January 2025. Hence, fans in India, unfortunately, will not have the option of watching WWE Clash in Paris 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. Read below to get WWE Clash in Paris 2025 online viewing options. John Cena Apologises to Young Fan From Brussels Who He Had Insulted During Heel Promo, Shares Heartwarming Moment With Him on WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

Where to Watch WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Live Streaming Online?

While the WWE live telecast is unavailable, fans in India do have an online viewing option. Fans can watch WWE Clash in Paris 2025 live streaming online on the Netflix app and website. But for that, a subscription is needed as WWE free live streaming is not available. In the USA, WWE Clash in Paris 2025 live streaming is available on Peacock at the cost of a subscription. In the UK, Clash in Paris 2025 live streaming will be available on Netflix.

