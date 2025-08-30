WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Predictions: WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) brings its newest PLE (Premium Live Event) in the form of Clash in Paris 2025. The audience in France, known to be among the most lively and vocal during WWE shows, will be treated to an exciting match card the likes of which features John Cena, CM Punk, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and the 'OTC' Roman Reigns, among a lot many others. In this article, we shall take a look at the predicted winners of every match in the WWE Clash in Paris 2025. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Defense Arena.

The main event in WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is a blockbuster WWE World Heavyweight Championship clash, which will see the champion Seth Rollins defend his title against arch-nemesis CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso. John Cena, whose days in WWE are numbered, will face Logan Paul in another match, which is expected to be an absolute blockbuster. Also, 'OTC' Roman Reigns will square off against Bronson Reed in what is expected to be a very physical match-up after their brawl earlier this week on WWE Monday Night Raw. WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Predictions

Seth Rollins (c) vs CM Punk vs LA Knight vs Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

Seth Rollins is set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, CM Punk and Jey Uso in what is expected to be a chaotic Fatal-4 Way match. With the clash being a Fatal-4 Way match, there are no disqualifications and fans can expect pretty shenanigans during the clash. Seth Rollins does face a massive task of defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against four top stars in the WWE and he is likely to receive a lot of help from Bron Breakker and also Bronson Reed. Jey Uso kicking CM Punk on WWE Monday Night Raw is an indication that there would be no love lost between all four participants in this match. At the end of what can be a chaotic match, Seth Rollins is expected to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. On Which Channel WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Wrestling PLE in France Free Live Streaming Online?

Prediction: Seth Rollins Retains WWE World Heavyweight Championship

John Cena vs Logan Paul

The John Cena vs Logan Paul feud has really taken off in the past few weeks. John Cena, in the week after a brutal match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, had thrown an open challenge and Logan Paul accepted it, leading to this match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. In the following weeks, John Cena and Logan Paul have had in-ring segments with the microphone and on both occasions, the 17-time champion has clearly shown why he is the 'Greatest of All Time'. The pressure is on Logan Paul, though, as he heads into what is arguably the biggest match of his young WWE career so far. While many would pick John Cena to win, the chances of Logan Paul winning this contest cannot be ruled out. The Maverick might try underhanded tactics to beat the former WWE Undisputed Champion and well, even Brock Lesnar might interfere and take out John Cena again, leading to a Logan Paul win. We have not seen Brock Lesnar since he took out John Cena at SummerSlam and this might be the night he does it again, leading to a blockbuster showdown at WrestlePalooza, probably. John Cena Apologises to Young Fan From Brussels Who He Had Insulted During Heel Promo, Shares Heartwarming Moment With Him on WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

Prediction: Logan Paul to Beat John Cena

Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed

The feud between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed started in a rather funny way, with the former stealing the shoes of the 'OTC' after taking him out on a number of occasions. The 'shoe-stealing' act saw him take up the monicker of the 'Tribal Thief', wearing the 'Shoe-La-Fala', which is a spin-off of Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief identity and the sacred garland his family calls the 'Ula Fala'. Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed had a verbal exchange this week on WWE Monday Night Raw, which eventually broke out into a full-blown brawl, needing security to separate the two. Later on in the show, Roman Reigns took out Bronson Reed backstage as well and one feels that he has the momentum for a win at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

Prediction: Roman Reigns to Beat Bronson Reed

Sheamus vs Rusev (Good OI' Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

Sheamus and Rusev have had quite the growing feud so far. Rusev returned to WWE after WrestleMania 41 and showcased a brutal heel personality, taking out Otis and Akira Tozawa and bullying them, which saw Sheamus being involved in this. The two superstars have had good singles matches on WWE Monday Night Raw, with the score being 1-1 as both have scored one win each. This time, it is a Good Ol'Fashioned Donnybrook matc,h which means that there would be no disqualifications. Expect this match to be pretty brutal with two absolute brutes going at it against each other and in the end, Sheamus is expected to pick up the win. Sami Zayn Defeats Solo Sikoa To Become New WWE United States Champion During Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

Prediction: Sheamus to Beat Rusev

Becky Lynch (c) vs Nikki Bella (WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship)

Becky Lynch would go up against Nikki Bella with the WWE Women's Intercontinental title on the line. 'The Man' had earlier overcome Lyra Valkyria in an absolutely brutal contest at WWE SummerSlam, albeit with some inadvertent help from Bayley and was confronted by Nikki Bella, who issued the challenge. The former WWE Divas Champion has had the last laugh over Becky Lynch in the past two weeks on WWE Monday Night Raw and the feud has turned up to be a pretty good one. But it is unlikely that WWE would cut Becky Lynch's title reign short and she is expected to retain the gold at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

Prediction: Becky Lynch to Retain WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs Street Profits (WWE Tag Team Championship)

This is a pretty late addition to the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 match card and honestly, after what happened at SummerSlam, fans would not mind watching the Wyatt Sicks defend the WWE Tag Team championship once again. The Wyatt Sicks overcame five other tag teams in a deadly TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) match at SummerSlam to retain the WWE Tag Team titles and now, they will defend the gold against the team they had beaten to win it in the first place. The Street Profits had beaten Melo Don't Miz to earn the title shot on SmackDown in Lyon on August 29. There are chances that Miz might intervene to cost The Wyatt Sicks in a bid to return the favour, but fans can expect the title not to change hands.

Prediction: The Wyatt Sicks Retains WWE Tag Team Championship

WWE SummerSlam 2025 was by far the best PLE so far in the year 2025 and keeping that in mind, fans would be expecting the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 show to deliver as well, expecting some mind-blowing matches and moments. One thing is pretty important to mention, though that these are mere predictions and things which are far beyond comprehension can even happen in several matches at WWE Clash in Paris 2025!

