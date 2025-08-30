John Cena shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan whom he had insulted during a heel promo. Earlier in 2025, John Cena had shocked the heel by turning heel and in his first promo after a change of character, which was in Brussels, he had trashed the audience, mentioning the young fan and saying that he was in an 'abusive, dysfunctional relationship' with them and subsequently 'broke up' with them. On the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on August 29 in Lyon, John Cena spotted the fan in the stands, walked up to him and apologised to him after what had happened earlier this year. This happened during his in-ring segment with Logan Paul, with whom he has a match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. "I'm sorry. I was having a bad day. Thank you so much for being there for me when I needed you the most. I love you too," he said to the fan amid loud cheers from the Lyon crowd. John Cena's Final WWE Match Confirmed; 17-Time World Champion's Retirement Tour To End On Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

John Cena Apologises to Fan He Criticised During Heel Promo in Brussels

