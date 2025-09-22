With the high-stakes WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 now over, it's time for the WWE Monday Night RAW. The WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 was an absolute stunner, filled with sheer entertainment, where Brock Lesnar showed full dominance against John Cena, The Vision defeated The Usos, Stephanie Vaquer captured the WWE Women’s World Championship title, AJ Lee and CM Punk beat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, while in the main event, Cody Rhodes managed to successfully defend the WWE Undisputed Championship title. Now, the WWE is set to bring the Monday Night RAW episode of September 22 from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indianapolis. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results: Brock Lesnar Destroys John Cena, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title, CM Punk and AJ Lee Beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and Other Exciting Highlights.

Multiple stars have been advertised for the WWE Monday Night Raw episode of September 22, like Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and LA Knight. This is the first WWE Monday RAW episode after WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. So, on this September 22 episode, we can expect a WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 fallout show, and not to forget, some exciting action/ fights, featuring the above WWE superstars.

WWE Monday Night RAW, September 22 RAW Details

PLE WWE Monday Night RAW, September 22 Date Tuesday, September 23 Venue Ford Center in Evansville, Indianapolis Live Streaming, Telecast Details Netflix Timings 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

WWE Monday Night RAW, September 22 Match Card

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 fallout show

More to follow

When is WWE Monday Night RAW, September 22? Know Date, Time and Venue

WWE Monday Night RAW, September 22 episode is set to be held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indianapolis, on Tuesday, September 23 in India. The WWE RAW September 22 episode is set to start at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW, September 22 Live Telecast?

In India, the WWE has no official broadcast partner after it moved to Netflix in January 2025. Hence, fans in India, unfortunately, will not have the option of watching the WWE RAW September 22 episode live telecast on any TV channel. For the WWE RAW September 22 episode online viewing option, read below. WWE SmackDown Results, September 19: Brock Lesnar Warns John Cena and Reunites With Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes–Drew McIntyre Contract Signing Sparks Wrestlepalooza Hype and Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Where to Watch WWE Monday Night RAW, September 22 Live Streaming Online?

While the WWE live telecast is unavailable, fans in India do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch WWE Monday Night RAW, September 22 episode live streaming online on the Netflix app and website. But for that, a subscription is needed as WWE free live streaming is not available. In the USA and the UK, WWE Monday Night RAW live streaming is available on Netflix.

