Thrilling action with sheer entertainment was observed at the WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, September 20 episode. The WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 episode was hosted at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. This Wrestlepalooza event was fully action-packed, featuring veterans like Brock Lesnar and John Cena locking horns, dominant wins, emotional milestones, superstar returns, and major changes in the championship. On that note, read below to get the full result of the WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, September 20 episode. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

Full WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Highlights

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

Veteran Brock Lesnar showed full dominance against John Cena, right from the start. While Paul Heyman's ringside presence intensified the show, Brock Lesnar hit six F5s to John Cena to beat the 16-time champion by pinfall. Even after the victory, Brock Lesnar continued the slaughter, attacking the referee.

Brock Lesnar Wins

Tag Team match: The Vision vs The Usos

LA Knight was present as the special guest referee of this tag team match. The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker defeated The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) via pinfall.

Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker Win

Women's World Title Match: Iyo Sky vs Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer countered Iyo Sky with a perfectly executed Tornillo to secure victory in this match. The win ensures that Stephanie Vaquer has now captured the WWE Women’s World Championship title.

Stephanie Vaquer Conquers Title

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs AJ Lee and CM Punk

AJ Lee and CM Punk got the winner in this one, beating Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins via submission. WWE SmackDown Results, September 19: Brock Lesnar Warns John Cena and Reunites With Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes–Drew McIntyre Contract Signing Sparks Wrestlepalooza Hype and Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Win For AJ Lee and CM Punk

This is SURREAL! Here comes AJ Lee!! 🤯 Stream Wrestlepalooza RIGHT NOW on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/gUrA3aacWp — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

WWE Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre

Probably the biggest fight of the evening, besides the John Cena vs Brock Lesnar clash, was the Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes one. Cody Rhodes managed to successfully defend the WWE Undisputed Championship title, beating Drew McIntyre. Ahead of this clash, another important event took place when The Undertaker made a surprise appearance and inducted Stephanie McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2026).

Cody Rhodes: Undisputed Champion

