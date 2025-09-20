The WWE SmackDown Friday Night, September 19 episode has come to an end. This episode aired live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. It was an action-packed show, advertised to feature multiple big names: Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and Jacob Fatu. The WWE SmackDown September 19 episode also featured the latest build-up for the Wrestlepalooza premium live event scheduled for tomorrow night in Indianapolis. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Wrestling PLE Live Telecast Details on TV With Match Card and Time in IST.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results

An Opening Segment Worth Remembering: Brock Lesnar meets Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar's Opening Segment

This is CHAOS! 😱 After taking out Michael Cole and @WWEGraves, Brock Lesnar has a message for @JohnCena ahead of Wrestlepalooza live on the ESPN app TOMORROW! https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/zM4RqS6BhB — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025

Right after Michael Cole informed about conducting the scheduled interview with Brock Lesnar and heading backstage to get it, Brock Lesnar appeared at the entrance ramp. He picked up Cole, paraded him around, and threw him into the ring. Corey Graves stepped in to diffuse the situation, but got an F5 for his troubles to get his commentary partner to escape. Then Brock Lesnar grabbed the camera to warn John Cena, saying that he was "coming for blood" tomorrow. Soon, the camera cut to backstage, where Brock Lesnar was seen reuniting with Paul Heyman before finally leaving. Paul Heyman was alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre

Clinic!

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss won the match, defending the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss won by pinfall against Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre.

Tag Team Match: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs Bron ‘n Bron Connection (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed)

Unstoppable

Nick Aldis had suddenly made this match official after Bron ‘n Bron Connection tried to pick a fight with Fraxiom. The fight didn't last long though. Bron ‘n Bron Connection won by pinfall after Bronson Reed hits a Tsunami on Nathan Frazer to win the clash.

Carmelo Hayes vs Sami Zayn

One Step Ahead!

Sami Zayn won the fight by pinfall, defending the US title against Carmelo Hayes. This was the final match of the show, where Sami Zayn ended the fight with the Blue Thunder Driver to retain the championship against Carmelo Hayes. AJ Lee Makes Shock Return to WWE After 10 Years, Takes Out Becky Lynch on Friday Night SmackDown to Aid Husband CM Punk in His Rivalry With Seth Rollins (Watch Videos).

Contract signing between Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre: Wrestlepalooza

The Contract is Signed

CONTRACT SIGNED ✍️ But @DMcIntyreWWE had to get the last laugh... pic.twitter.com/bfUrIejpqk — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025

The last segment of the show was the contract signing between the challenger Drew McIntyre, and WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes. They signed a contract, but a fight broke out. Security got involved to separate them. The rest of the action is left for Wrestlepalooza.

