John Cena is a GOAT and an idol for many wrestlers, including R-Truth, who went up against the former at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 for the undisputed championship. Ron Killings, a.k.a R-Truth's admiration for his idol, did not please new 'heel' Cena, who put the former through a table during WWE Backlash 2025, setting up their match at SNME. Regardless, Killings paid tribute to his idol, dressing up in old John Cena attire, and made his entrance for the contest on the Doctor of Thuganomics' theme song. Check out R-Truth's entrance video below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Results: Cody Rhodes Returns, Helps Jey Uso Against John Cena and Logan Paul; Bronson Reed Joins Seth Rollins' Faction.

R-Truth Paying Homage

R-Truth is more John Cena than John Cena these days... 😂 Just paying homage to his childhood hero, how nice! #SNME pic.twitter.com/dZG6501vZB — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

