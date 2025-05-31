This week's WWE Friday SmackDown took place in Thompson-Bolin Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Blue Brand featured the last Money in the Bank 2025 qualifying matches and other in-ring matches, and the huge face-off between WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena, Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Bianca Belair made her return to SmackDown, which took place in her hometown. During the segment, Naomi came out and told Belair that she broke into her house as no one was there. Later on, Jade Cargill arrived, and there was a heated physical with Naomi before the first match of the night. Here are the full highlights of WWE SmackDown on May 30. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Results: Cody Rhodes Returns, Helps Jey Uso Against John Cena and Logan Paul; Bronson Reed Joins Seth Rollins' Faction.

WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, May 30

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)