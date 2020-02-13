WWE NXT February 12, 2020 Results and Highlights: Tommaso Ciampa Drops Adam Cole With a Fairytale Ending Move Ahead of Their Title Match at TakeOver in Portland (View Pics & Videos)

Adam Cole & Tommaso Ciampa (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE NXT February 12, 2020, took place at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Fans were thrilled with some extravagant high-flying action this week on the black and gold brand of WWE. We saw Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa face-off ahead of their WWE NXT title match at NXT Takeover in Portland. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for results and highlights of WWE NXT February 12, 2020. WWE Raw February 10, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, AOP Defeat Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, The Viking Raiders; Shayna Baszler Assaults Becky Lynch (View Pics)

Adam Cole faced Kushida in a non-title match in the recently concluded episode of NXT, where the champion not only defeated him, but also took him out like trash with aid from The Undisputed Era. However, the celebration did not last long for Adam Cole, as his challenger for NXT World title Tommaso Ciampa came in the ring and connected him with a fairytale ending move. Tommaso Ciampa is indeed a big threat for Adam Cole, as Ciampa looks determinant to win the title back. We also witnessed Rhea Ripley going down by a K.O.D. by Bianca Belair, who is her opponent for NXT Women's title match at TakeOver in Portland. Prior to that Belair defeated Santana Garrett to gain momentum for her match at NXT TakeOver: Portland. WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins Challenges Hulk Hogan For a Match at WrestleMania 37; Monday Night Messiah Refers to Himself as 'Hollywood Rollins' (View Tweet)

Are We Seeing Adam Cole as Champion For Last Time?

Tommaso Ciampa Promises Fans

Adam Cole Face Some Beating by Tommaso Ciampa

Johnny Gargano Reminds us of The Rock

EXCLUSIVE: After picking up the win on #WWENXT, @JohnnyGargano hit @CGrimesWWE's trademark hat with a #PeoplesElbow in this moment you didn't see on USA Network! 🎩@TheRock pic.twitter.com/yGkN7s99zq — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 13, 2020

Bianca Belair With KOD

Apart from these actions, we also saw a big victory for Lio Rush over Angel Garza, as this win entitles him for NXT Cruiserweight Championship match in the upcoming episode. But before that fans will look forward to much-awaited Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor match at NXT TakeOver in Portland which will take place this Sunday on February 16, 2020. Fans will also be curious to see how Adam Cole and Rhea Ripley defend their respective world title against their confident opponents. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.