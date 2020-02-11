WWE Raw February 10, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, AOP Defeat Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, The Viking Raiders; Shayna Baszler Assaults Becky Lynch (View Pics)

Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, AOP (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

WWE Raw February 10, 2020, took place at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada. The recently-concluded episode of Monday Night Raw lived up to the expectation of fans as we saw the return of Samoa Joe, who came in ally with Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders to confront against Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, AOP. We also witnessed Becky Lynch retaining her Raw Women's Championship belt in her rematch against Asuka. However, the celebration doesn't last long for The Man as she was brutally assaulted by Shayna Baszler after the match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for results and highlights of WWE Raw February 10, 2020. WWE Raw February 3, 2020 Results and Highlights: Ricochet to Face Brock Lesnar For Title Match at Super ShowDown; Rhea Ripley Wants Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 (View Pics)

Samoa Joe and his allies tried their best to come over the Monday Night Messiah, however, Kevin Owens, The Viking Raiders and Samoan Submission machine faced defeat by the hands of Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy & AOP in the main event match of the show. Apart from this we also saw Rhea Ripley putting out a statement to Charlotte Flair after defeating Sarah Logan. In the other segment of the show, we witnessed Randy Orton laying his hands on Matt Hardy, where the Viper took him out with chair shots. The Undisputed Era Surprise By Return of The Velveteen Dream; Charlotte Flair Gets Unwelcome by Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair on WWE NXT Feb 5, 2020 Episode (View Pics)

Kevin Owens At His Best

Wow! What a Suicide Dive By Joe & The Viking Raiders

Seth Rollins With His Best Move

Fans Wish to See These Hot Beauties Collide

Participants For Tuwaiq Trophy at ShowDown

Randy Orton Took Out Matt Hardy

Randy Orton Ending Matt Hardy

Shayna Baszler After Biting Becky Lynch

You know the old saying... A picture's worth a thousand .gif reactions. So have at it ⬇️#Raw @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/rrdZCnZThf — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 11, 2020

The other action from Raw was Ricochet, the challenger for Brock Lesnar at WWE ShowDown defeated Bobby Lashley in a one on one match. Also, Drew McIntyre threw down with MVP on The VIP lounge. Angel Garza after taking out Rey Mysterio last week on Raw, defeated Cedric Alexander in the recently-concluded episode.