WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins Challenges Hulk Hogan For a Match at WrestleMania 37; Monday Night Messiah Refers to Himself as 'Hollywood Rollins' (View Tweet)

Seth Rollins vs Hulk Hogan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins has challenged the legendary Hulk Hogan for a one one one match at WrestleMania 37. After WrestleMania 37 press conference on February 11, several wrestlers who attended it took to Twitter to hype the event, however, Monday Night Messiah took a step further by challenging WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan for a match. The BeastSlayer wishes to take down Hollywood Hogan at the mega event, where he has referred himself as Hollywood Rollins. WWE Raw February 10, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, AOP Defeat Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, The Viking Raiders; Shayna Baszler Assaults Becky Lynch (View Pics)

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021, at Los Angeles. Seth Rollins has requested WWE and Hulk Hogan to book a match which can be called out as Hollywood Rollins vs Hollywood Hogan. There is still more than one year left for that event and WWE has a lot of time to think over it. Meanwhile, Hulk Hogan has been confirmed for an appearance at WWE Super ShowDown which is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2020, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hulk Hogan was last seen fighting against Randy Orton inside the ring at SummerSlam 2006, while he was last seen fighting in TNA (Total Non-Stop Action) where he had teamed up along with James Storm, Sting to fight against Bully Ray, Bobby Roode and Kurt Angle in the year 2012. Hulk Hogan to Feature at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia.

Seth Rollins Challenges Hulk Hogan

The greatest wrestling company in the world bringing the greatest event of the year to LA in 2021 #hollywoodrollins vs. #hollywoodhogan Book it, brother! @WWE @HulkHogan https://t.co/gSnT5oBCKZ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 11, 2020

Speaking about Seth Rollins he has currently turned into a heel character, as he is now the leader of the faction AOP which consist of him, Akam, Rezar and Buddy Murphy. He is current Raw Tag Team Champion with Buddy Murphy as they defeated former champions The Viking Raiders last month to win the title. The BeastSlayer and his allies are currently in a feud with Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders.