The fallout from WrestleMania 41 continued on WWE Friday Night SmackDown with some highly intense segments and epic matches. WWE Undisputed champion John Cena was confronted by Randy Orton after the 'Apex Predator' had hit him with the RKO on WWE Monday Night Raw. And fans got to witness, for the first time, a heel John Cena and a babyface Randy Orton exchange words in a pretty quality segment. The Street Profits proved why they are the WWE Tag Team champions as they retained the title in an epic TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) match, beating DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns. Aleister Black also made his much-awaited return to the WWE. Randy Orton Hits John Cena With an 'RKO'; ‘Viper’ Takes Out New Undisputed Champion on WWE Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Zelina Vega also became the new WWE Women's United States Champion after she pinned Chelsea Green. Also, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu had a great segment on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

John Cena-Randy Orton Segment

John Cena opened the show at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas and continued with his black entrance, much like he did at WWE WrestleMania 41 and the night later, on WWE Raw. He was interrupted by Randy Orton, who advised him to have kids and that would probably fill the void that the new Undisputed Champion had. John Cena continued his tirade against the fans and said that Randy Orton's world title count would be stuck at 14 when he retired as the 'Last Real Champion'. After an exchange of words between the two superstars who had one of the most famous rivalries in the history of the WWE, John Cena attacked Randy Orton. But the 'Viper' eventually had the last laugh as he laid out the 17-time champion and posed with the WWE Undisputed Title to close out the segment. John Cena vs Randy Orton for the WWE Undisputed Championship was set for WWE Backlash. WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results: John Cena Wins Record 17th Title; Iyo Sky, Dominik Mysterio Emerge Victorious; Becky Lynch Returns (Watch Video Highlights).

Randy Orton Hits the RKO on John Cena

Zelina Vega Becomes New Women's US Champion

Zelina Vega became the new WWE Women's US Champion and it was a massive moment in her career in the company. The two delivered a great match and threw the best that they had at each other and despite interference from Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, Chelsea Green could not retain her title. The winning moment for Zelina Vega was when she hit the Code Red on Chelsea Green and pinned her to win, securing the victory. Alba Fyre and Piper Niven rushed out to the ring, but Zelina Vega, overcome with emotion, was able to evade them and walk away with the WWE Women's US Championship.

Zelina Vega Beats Chelsea Green

Street Profits Retain WWE Tag Team Titles in TLC Match

The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) retained their WWE Tag Team titles as they overcame DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns in a gruelling match. The TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) match, as the name suggests, saw the use of all three and all three tag teams gave their absolute best shot to have their hands on the gold. The TLC match had several epic moments, one of them being Tommaso Ciampa sending Montez Ford through a table. Montez Ford took a prosthetic leg from one of the fans to beat up Johnny Gargano and Angelo Dawkins speared Tommaso Ciampa who was hanging by holding onto the titles in an aerial move that was simply awesome. Eventually, it was Montez Ford who emerged victorious as he grabbed both titles. WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu Crowned New Champions, Paul Heyman Sides With Seth Rollins After Turning On Roman Reigns and CM Punk (Watch Video Highlights).

Street Profits Win TLC Match

Aleister Black Returns

WWE witnessed another return post WrestleMania 41 and it is none other than Aleister Black. The returning superstar interrupted Miz's segment and took him out with the Black Mass. How WWE writes his story from here on will be pretty interesting to see.

Aleister Black Is Back in WWE

Drew McIntyre vs LA Knight (No 1 Contenders Match for US Title)

Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, WWE US Champion Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa had a pretty interesting segment earlier in the episode of WWE SmackDown and it led to this match. Both superstars put on a great show and it seemed that Drew McIntyre would walk away with the win after Solo Sikoa beat up LA Knight, hitting him with the Samoan Spike. As he lined up for the Claymore, Damian Priest came out and beat him up, sending him through the announcer's desk with a Chokeslam. After the match, Damian Priest and LA Knight argued as Drew McIntyre got the win via Disqualification and Jacob Fatu came out and attacked both.

Damian Priest Attacks Drew McIntyre

Other Results/Events on WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton had a segment that led to a match between the two. Nia Jax attacked the WWE Women's Champion from behind and took her out with the Annihilator. Jade Cargill was attacked by Naomi after she lost to her at WWE WrestleMania 41.

