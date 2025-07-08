As expected, an entertaining WWE Monday Night RAW emanated from Providence, which saw a certain LA Knight have a last laugh over Seth Rollins and his faction, who laid out all their opponents in the ring. A surprise appearance added more hype surrounding an upcoming title match, while a few championship matches were addressed. Check out the results and highlights from WWE RAW below. ‘Well Done...’ WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker Praises Father and Son for Recreating His Iconic Entrance at Home (Watch Video).

LA Knight Sneak Attacks Seth Rollins

In the main event of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins took on Penta, where both wrestlers showcased their in-ring superiority, only for the Money in the Bank winner to cheat his way to a victory, after a few close countouts. Rollins called his goons Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to lay out Penta, but LA Knight sneaked attacked his Saturday Night's Main Event opponent, leaving the former World Champion flat out in the middle of the ring, before evading through the arena.

LA Knight Has Last Laugh

Kairi Sane Beats Roxane Perez

The match started with both wrestlers dishing out punches, but Kairi Sane managed to halt Roxane Perez's beatdown. Sane and Perez did try to put on a great show, but Raquel Rodriguez constantly became a hindrance to the Pirate Princess. Eventually, Sane was able to get a clean pin but was attacked by Perez and Rodriguez before Asuka came down and saved her former tag partner.

Bron Breakker Lays Out Sami Zayn

The show opened by the Paul Heyman faction openly talking about laying out their opponents, and that is what Bron Breakker did against his match with Sami Zayn, who was attacked mid-entrance by Karrion Kross. Sami Zayn still taped with his earlier bruises by Breakker, gets completely overpowered by his opponent in the early part of the match, which starts to look like one-way traffic. Breakker then moves to spear Zayn outside and inside the ring, to round up a dominant win. Who Is The Current WWE Universal Champion? Does The Title Still Exist?.

Bron Breakker Flattens Sami Zayn

He was IN-ZAYN for that one! pic.twitter.com/W4JDyE7H5O — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2025

Jey Uso Gets Dismantled by Bronson Reed

The match starts with Jey Uso attacking Bronson Reed, with the latter showing no signs of discomfort, proceeding to tear the former's shirt. Uso gains momentum knocks Reed out of the ring, and clears the commentary table before moving back in the ring. Uso looking to take out Reed for good, finds a flying chair hit his head, forcing the referee to call for a DQ. Regardless, Reed hands Uso a beating, which had to be stopped by match and WWE officials.

Bronson Reed Punishes Jey Uso

Goldberg Knocks Gunther Out!

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who was in attendence started to address his Saturday Night's Main Event opponent Goldberg, only to the taken aback by the Hall of Famer driving into the venue. Goldberg displayed no emotions, and urged Gunther to do the talking with hands, which the world champion try, but was handed a one-punch knock out by the former WCW champion.

Goldberg One-Shots Gunther

In another match El Grande Americano returned to in-ring action, and notched up an easy win over Dragon Lee, while Women's Intercontinental Champion Benky Lynch talked about her title defence in a triple-threat match at Evolution 2 a forced decision.

