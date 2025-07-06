A video has gone viral on social media, showing a father helping his son to recreate WWE legend The Undertaker's iconic entrance. In the viral clip, the father creates an entrance scene at home. As the theme music starts playing, his son confidently walks into the room and perfectly recreates the iconic The Undertaker's entrance. The WWE Hall of Famer himself noticed the viral clip and praised the young boy, commenting, "Well done, young man!" WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, July 4: Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline Stands Tall, Drew McIntyre Returns and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Well done, Young Man!

Father Help to Fulfills His Son's Dream of Entering as WWE Star Undertaker😂🫡 pic.twitter.com/JaUw2QAY7w — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)