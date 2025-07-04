Established in 2016, the WWE Universal Championship was the third overall men's world championship created by the World Wrestling Entertainment company. It came after two grand titles, the WWE Championship, established in 1963, and the World Heavyweight Championship, which spanned from 2002 to 2013. What started in 2016 as the WWE Universal Championship, was rebranded as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. WWE Night of Champions 2025 Results And Highlights: John Cena Retains Undisputed Championship Title, Cody Rhodes Becomes King of Ring and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

Made in honour of WWE's fanbase, the WWE Universe, the WWE Universal Championship started in 2016 as the top title of WWE RAW. From Finn Balor winning it to become the inaugural champion to the biggest stars like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns claiming it later, the WWE Universal Championship title has always been the point of discussion for the fans. Roman Reigns, an outstanding legend has his name etched in the books of history, with his 1,316-day reign standing as the longest in the title’s history.

Who is Current WWE Universal Championship Title Holder?

The Undisputed WWE Title was won by Cody Rhodes last year, in 2024 after defeating Roman Reigns. During that time, the WWE had three titles: the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship (unified in 2022), and the World Heavyweight Championship (established in 2023). As the Undisputed WWE Title holder, Cody Rhodes was initially recognized as the Universal Champion. But, Roman Reigns is recognized by the WWE as the final WWE Universal Champion, for his record of longest hold on the title. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 30: The Judgment Day Win World Tag Team Belts, Seth Rollins Gets Attacked By CM Punk and LA Knight, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Does The WWE Universal Championship Title Still Exist?

At present, WWE have retired the WWE Universal Championship aka Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, from 2022, when it started to be held jointly with the WWE Championship. So, the WWE Universal Championship ceases to exist.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).