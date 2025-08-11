Last week's WWE Monday Night Raw was full of drama, and some unforgettable moments set the stage for this week's much-awaited Monday Night Raw. The 11th August episode of the Red Brand will air live from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, QC, in Canada. From Beck Lynch's verbal takedown of Nikki Bella to Penta trying on Xavier Woods' oversized hat, last week's Monday Night Raw had plenty of events. The main event stole the show when LA Knight challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, CM Punk's shocking attack on Seth Rollins disqualified the brawl between LA Knight and Rollins. On that note, take a look at the match card of Monday Night Raw for August 11th. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, August 8: Drew McIntyre Lays Out WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, John Cena To Face Logan Paul At Clash in Paris 2025 and Other Exciting Highlights.

CM Punk Set to Appear

After attacking Seth Rollins during the latter's clash against LA Knight, CM Punk is set to kick off tonight's episode of the Red Brand. CM Punk's appearance comes after his title loss after Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank contract, ending Punk's world title run as soon as it started. During the promo, it is expected that Punk will decide to call out the World Heavyweight Champion, which would start a thrilling rivalry.

Sami Zayn vs Rusev

During the August 4 edition of Raw, Sami Zayn was caught in the middle of a heated backstage brawl between Sheamus and Rusev. The tensions will spin into the ring as Sami goes one-on-one with Rusev for the first time since 2017 during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. From Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels' Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

Becky Lynch vs Maxxine Dupri

A verbal clash took place between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella during last Monday's Raw. Becky mocked Nikki's past with John Cena, and Natalya confronted her backstage alongside Maxxine Dupri. On this week's Monday Night Raw, this will be the first singles meeting between Lynch and Dupri.

Naomi To Defend Women’s Championship Against Iyo Sky

Naomi will defend the Women’s Championship belt against Iyo Sky in this week's Monday Night Raw. Iyo Sky lost the championship to Naomi earlier this year after Ms. Money in the Bank cashed in following Sky's brutal clash with Rhea Ripley. At the two-night historic SummerSlam PLE, Naomi defended her title against both Sky and Ripley in a Triple Threat.

