WWE Friday Night SmackDown felt the fallout from SummerSlam 2025, which saw once friends turn foes, and a former champion rekindle his championship dreams. The August 8 episode of SmackDown from Montreal, Canada, saw the home crowd treated to a shock win for a local favourite as well. Check out WWE SmackDown results and highlights below.

John Cena Gets Sneak Attacked By Drew McIntyre

As expected, former WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena opened the show and addressed his situation with Brock Lesnar, who returned at SummerSlam 2025 and saw his speech interupted by Logal Paul. Paul challenged Cena for a match at Clash in Paris 2025 PLE, who got sneak-attacked by Drew McIntyre soon after, which saw Cody Rhodes come out and save the former champion. This set up a tag team match between Rhodes-Cena and Paul-McIntyre.

Cody Rhodes Saves John Cena

MFT Beats MCMG

In tag action as a prelude to Rhodes-Cena vs Paul-McIntyre, Talla Tonga and JC Mateo took on former champions Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. MFT made quick work of MCMG, picking up a clean win, only for Solo Sikoa to come out and talk trash about Montreal. This saw Nick Aldis announce yet another impromptu match between Solo and local hero Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn Gains Upset Win Over US Champion

With crowd support behind him, Sami takes the early initiative over the US champion, who has a history with his former Bloodline member. However, as soon as Sami gained the upper hand, Talla Tonga laid Zayn down with the referee distracted.

Over and over again, Sami managed to outsmart Solo in the ring, which eventually ended in the former's stunning the US champion with a clean win via pinfall.

Sami Zayn Stuns Solo Sikoa

Charlotte Flair Celebrates Alexa Bliss' Birthday

Newly crowned women's tag team champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have been on a roll, having defended their title last week. However, Flair took this chance to celebrate Bliss' birthday, gifting her partner with a “Charley” doll to accompany Lilly doll. But as usual, Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice interupted the champions, setting up a match between the former and Flair.

Charlotte Flair Puts Chelsea Green Out With a Cake

As expected, Charlotte Flair showcased her in-ring superiority over Chelsea Green, who pulled out all the tricks in her book to earn a win. The match had moments where Green looked in control, but Flair is a 14-time champion, who made comebacks throughout the course of the contest.

Alexa Bliss thwarted interference from the Secret Hervice, while Green had her head smashed in the birthday cake by Flair, who picked up the win by submission after putting her opponent in Figure 8. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Results: Brock Lesnar Returns To Attack John Cena, Cody Rhodes Claims WWE Undisputed Championship Back (Watch Video Highlights).

Charlotte Flair Picks Easy Win

John Cena and Cody Rhodes Win By DQ

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul started the match, with the latter gaining control, which led to Drew McIntyre handing the WWE Undisputed Champion a beat down in the middle of the ring. Rhodes fights back and manages to tag in Cena, much to the joy of the crowd, which sees the former champion lay the SmackDown on Paul, and gears up for the Attitude Adjustment, but Logan gives the low blow to his opponent, which the referee sees, awarding the DQ win to John and Cody.

Cena and Paul take their fight to the backstage area, leaving Rhodes and McIntyre in the arena. Drew smacks Rhodes with the championship belt before smashing the champion through the table, and making his intentions clear.

Drew McIntyre Destroys Cody Rhodes

