The final stop before the highly anticipated Elimination Chamber premium live event takes place tonight, 27 February 2026, as WWE SmackDown emanates from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. This go-home edition features a high-stakes clash between Uncle Howdy and Solo Sikoa, along with a significant championship defence and a final face-to-face between the participants of the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown Live Streaming in India

Following the landmark global partnership between WWE and Netflix that commenced in 2025, the viewing experience for international fans has shifted entirely to the streaming platform.

India: The show will stream live on Netflix at 6:30 am IST on Saturday, 28 February.

United Kingdom: Fans can watch the live broadcast at 1:00 am BST on Saturday via Netflix.

United States: Due to ongoing coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics on the USA Network, SmackDown will temporarily air on sister channel Syfy at 8:00 pm ET.

Canada: Live streaming is available on Netflix at 8:00 pm ET on Friday.

Key Matches

The evening is headlined by a long-awaited singles confrontation between the leader of the Wyatt Sicks, Uncle Howdy, and Solo Sikoa. The rivalry has intensified in recent weeks, with the stolen lantern serving as a central point of contention. This match marks a rare one-on-one appearance for Howdy as he seeks to dismantle the Bloodline’s MFT leader. AJ Styles Retires: Former Two-Time Champions Takes Retirement After Losing 'Career' Match To Gunther At WWE Royal Rumble 2026.

In the women's division, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky (collectively known as RHIYO) will put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against the formidable duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend. The challengers, known as The Irresistible Forces, earned this opportunity following a chaotic disqualification finish in a non-title encounter last week, and they will look to use their physical advantage to secure the gold.

Elimination Chamber 2026 Final Face-Off

With only 24 hours remaining until the Elimination Chamber in Chicago, the six competitors for the men's titular match will share the ring for a final verbal exchange. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Trick Williams, and the rising star Je'Von Evans are scheduled to meet in-ring. Given the high stakes, a guaranteed world title shot at WrestleMania against Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, security is expected to be on high alert to prevent a pre-show brawl.

