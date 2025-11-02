With all major singles' titles on the line, WWE conducted its TV special Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 on November 1, which resulted in two championship changes, where CM Punk was crowned as the new World Heavyweight Champion, and Jade Cargill won the Women's Championship, beating Jey Uso and Tiffany Stratton, respectively. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes managed to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship by beating Drew McIntyre, while Dominic Mysterio cheated his way to keep his Men's United States Championship against Penta and Rusev. Fans can check out all the WWE Saturday Night Main Event video highlights below. John Cena Last Match in WWE: Tickets for 17-Time World Champion's Final Match on Sale Now, Here's How to Buy.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI 2025 Results and Video Highlights

