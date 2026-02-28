The road to WrestleMania 42 reaches a critical junction this weekend as WWE presents the 2026 edition of the Elimination Chamber. Taking place at the iconic United Center in Chicago, Illinois, this high-stakes Premium Live Event features two brutal steel structure matches that will determine major championship challengers for the grandest stage of them all. For professional wrestling fans in India, this year's broadcast brings a major shift, as the event moves exclusively to a new streaming home. WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: All You Need to Know,

Where to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Live in India

Indian fans can now watch the 2026 Elimination Chamber live and exclusively on Netflix. The main card is scheduled to begin at 5:30 AM IST on Sunday, 1 March 2026, with the pre-show panel kicking off an hour earlier at 4:30 AM IST. There will be no traditional television broadcast on Indian sports channels for this event; an active Netflix subscription is the sole requirement to stream the action live or watch it on demand later.

PLE Fact

Detail Information Event WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Date & Time (India) Sunday, 1 March 2026 at 5:30 AM IST Venue United Center, Chicago, Illinois Live Streaming (India) Netflix TV Broadcast (India) None (Netflix Exclusive) Key Attraction Two Chamber Matches, CM Punk vs. Finn Bálor

Elimination Chamber 2026 Matches

The Elimination Chamber is widely regarded as one of WWE's most punishing match types. Two superstars start the bout, with the remaining four competitors locked in pods and released at timed intervals. The last wrestler standing after all others are eliminated by pinfall or submission claims victory. The Reinvention of Jeff Hardy: Injury Recovery, WWE Negotiations and 'The Spinal Destination'.

This year, the Men's Chamber match features a star-studded line-up including Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams. The winner will earn the right to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42.

The Women's Chamber match carries equal weight, with Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Kiana James, and Raquel Rodriguez battling it out. The victor will secure a WrestleMania title shot against WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

Marquee Title Clashes

Beyond the unforgiving steel structure, the Chicago crowd is set for a monumental hometown title defence. Local hero CM Punk will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Bálor in a highly anticipated singles bout.

Additionally, the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship will be up for grabs as Becky Lynch defends her title against the returning AJ Lee, reigniting a deeply personal rivalry that has captured the attention of the WWE Universe.

