World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is preparing for its final major Premium Live Event before WrestleMania 42, with the Elimination Chamber set to take place at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, 28 February 2026. For audiences in India, the broadcast will begin early on Sunday morning, 1 March. The event will feature two traditional chamber matches carrying direct championship implications for WrestleMania, alongside two high-profile title defences featuring hometown talent CM Punk and AJ Lee. The Reinvention of Jeff Hardy: Injury Recovery, WWE Negotiations and 'The Spinal Destination'.

The Road to WrestleMania 42

The 16th iteration of the Elimination Chamber serves as the primary bridge to WrestleMania 42. Following the outcomes of the 2026 Royal Rumble, the stakes for this weekend's chamber matches have been officially established by WWE management.

The victor of the men's six-way chamber match will earn the right to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship in April. Similarly, the winner of the women's structure will secure a guaranteed match for the WWE Women's Championship.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 How to Watch in India: Date and Time

Following WWE's major global broadcast platform transition in early 2026, viewing arrangements for international audiences have shifted. For viewers in India, the traditional pay-per-view model and previous network television broadcasts have been replaced. The event will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, 1 March. A pre-show panel featuring match analysis and late updates will begin one hour prior at 4:30 AM IST.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Confirmed Match Card

Chicago natives CM Punk and AJ Lee are both scheduled to defend their respective championships in front of a local crowd. Punk will face Finn Bálor with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, while Lee will defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

The Men's Elimination Chamber features a mix of established veterans and rising talent, with Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, and Jey Uso competing inside the steel structure.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match will see Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Kiana James, and Raquel Rodriguez vie for their WrestleMania title opportunity.

