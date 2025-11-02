There has been a lot of speculation on who John Cena's last opponent in the WWE will be and several names have cropped up. We will have a definitive answer to that question after John Cena announced a 16-man tournament to determine who he will face in his retirement match. The tournament is named "The Last Time is Now Tournament" and it will involve competitors from all three of WWE's shows-Raw, SmackDown and NXT and even those who are not part of the company. "The Last Time is Now Tournament" is set to start on the November 10 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw when John Cena would be appearing in his hometown of Boston. John Cena's last match in the WWE is at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 in New York. John Cena Last Match in WWE: Tickets for 17-Time World Champion's Final Match on Sale Now, Here's How to Buy.

John Cena Announces Tournament to Determine Opponent for Last WWE Match

.@JohnCena's FINAL opponent will be determined by "The Last Time is Now Tournament". Who will it be?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/OUDyKRxzCK — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WWE ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)