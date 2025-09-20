WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: WWE is set for the start of a historic new era with the Stamford-based promotion organising WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. The WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE (Premium Live Event) is special, firstly because it would be the start of WWE streaming all its shows on ESPN in the US while it continues to be available on Netflix globally. Secondly, WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is also set to be memorable because of the matches that are on the card for the show. John Cena, who has a handful of dates left before he retires, is set for one final showdown against the 'Beast' Brock Lesnar, who has attacked him twice since making a shocking return at SummerSlam. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

Plus, AJ Lee is set to make her in-ring return for the first time in 10 years when she teams up with her husband CM Punk in a mixed tag team match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre, while Stephanie Vaquer is set to clash with Iyo Sky for the vacant WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship. The Usos will also reunite to take on the team of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker of the Vision. This is the first-ever edition of WWE Wrestlepalooza and it surely promises to be a fascinating one. Worlds Collide 2025 WWE x AAA Results and Highlights: Dominik Mysterio Wins AAA Mega Championship, Natalya Earns Reina de Reinas Title Shot and More From Las Vegas Show.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Details

PLE WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Date Sunday, September 21 Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Live Streaming, Telecast Details Netflix Timings 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Match Card

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Drew McIntyre-Undisputed WWE Championship

CM Punk and AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch-Mixed Tag Team match

Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky-WWE Women's World Championship

The Usos vs Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

When is WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE (Premium Live Event) is set to be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, on Sunday, September 21. The WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE is set to start at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Live Telecast?

In India, the WWE has no official broadcast partner after it moved to Netflix in January 2025. Hence, fans in India, unfortunately, will not have the option of watching WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 online viewing option, read below. John Cena Apologises to Young Fan From Brussels Who He Had Insulted During Heel Promo, Shares Heartwarming Moment With Him on WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Video).

Where to Watch WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Live Streaming Online?

While the WWE live telecast is unavailable, fans in India do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 live streaming online on the Netflix app and website. But for that, a subscription is needed as WWE free live streaming is not available. In the USA, WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 live streaming is available on ESPN. In the UK, Clash in Paris 2025 live streaming will be available on Netflix.

