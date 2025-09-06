AJ Lee is back! The chants by the fans and rumours turned out to be true as the former champion made her return to the WWE after 10 years and took out Becky Lynch, aiding her husband CM Punk's rivalry against Seth Rollins on the September 5 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Chicago. AJ Lee's return was on the cards after Becky Lynch cost CM Punk the WWE World Heavyweight Title at Clash in Paris 2025 and then slapped him on Raw. On SmackDown, the Women's Intercontinental Champion once again put her hands on CM Punk before he called out to his wife, AJ Lee, who made her shock return. The Allstate Arena absolutely erupted with cheers as her music hit, with AJ Lee taking the attack to Becky Lynch, forcing her and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to retreat. WWE RAW Results and Highlights, September 1: Becky Lynch Slaps CM Punk in Intense Face-Off, Dominik Mysterio Retains IC Title and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

AJ Lee Returns to WWE After 10 Years

AJ Lee Takes Out Becky Lynch

AJ Lee, CM Punk Hug in the Ring

