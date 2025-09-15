Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Two African nations will go up against each other in a three-T20I series, with the Zimbabwe national cricket team playing host to the Namibia national cricket team. The ZIM vs NAM T20I 2025 series commences on September 15 and concludes on September 18, with Bulawayo hosting all three T20Is. Zimbabwe will be led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza, while Namibia will be captained by the veteran Gerhard Erasmus. Sri Lanka Defeat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets in 3rd T20I 2025; Dushan Hemantha, Kamil Mishara Power Sri Lanka to 2-1 Series Victory.

Zimbabwe heads into the contest having lost 1-2 against Sri Lanka in their last T20I series, where Raza and Co showcased glimpses of their skills in the ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2025, while losing the other two quite comprehensively. This will be the first time since March 2025 that Namibia will play a T20I series, having last featured in a five-match series against Canada, which saw the former win 3-0, with two matches ending in abandonment.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia 1st T20I 2025 Details

Match Zimbabwe vs Namibia 1st T20I Date Monday, September 15 Time 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Live Streaming and Telecast Details Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube Channel (Live Streaming)

When is Zimbabwe vs Namibia 1st T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2025 match will be played on Monday, September 15. The Queens Sports Club will to host the ZIM vs NAM 1st T20I 2025 and start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Zimbabwe vs Namibia 1st T20I 2025?

No, there will be no live telecast available for the Zimbabwe vs Namibia three-match T20I series 2025 in India due to the absence of official broadcasters. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the ZIM vs NAM 1st T20I 2025 on TV channels. For live streaming options of Zimbabwe vs Namibia 1st T20I 2025, read below.

How To Watch the Free Online Live Streaming of Zimbabwe vs Namibia 1st T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of an official live streaming partner of the Zimbabwe vs Namibia 2025 T20I series in India, audiences will not have a viewing option of ZIM vs NAM 1st T20I 2025. However, Zimbabwe Cricket will provide an online viewing option of ZIM vs NAM 1st T20I 2025 on their YouTube channel for free in India.

