Despite suffering a big loss in the last match, Sri Lanka secured a series victory over Zimbabwe following a comfortable eight-wicket victory against the hosts. Sri Lanka were dismissed for a dismal 80 runs in the last match and Zimbabwe were threatening to take the series away which would not be a good sign for Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Zimbabwe batted first in the last game and posted a solid 191/8 on the board. Tadiwanashe Marumani scored a half-century. Dushan Hemantha was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers scalping three wickets. Chasing it, Kusal Perera and Kamil Mishara stitched a 116-run partnership to power Sri Lanka over the line comfortably. They took just 17.4 overs to chase the target down. Tadiwanashe Marumani Slams Maiden T20I Half-Century Against Full-Member Nation, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I 2025.

Sri Lanka Defeat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets in 3rd T20I 2025

Sri Lanka Wins 🇱🇰🏏 Sri Lanka ශ්‍රී ලංකා இலங்கை won the 3rd T20i cricket match against Zimbabwe by 8 wickets and won the series 2:1. Kamil Mishara 73*, Kusal Perera 46*#LKA #SriLanka #ZIMvSL pic.twitter.com/Dqc3CT6liz — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) September 7, 2025

