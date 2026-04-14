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Zeeshan Bakhrani, a 34-year-old former product manager based in New York, has successfully transitioned from the corporate world to the culinary industry, with his Manhattan restaurant now generating approximately USD 140,000 (INR 1.3 crore) in monthly revenue. According to a report by CNBC, Bakhrani pivoted to his food business, Nishaan, after experiencing two layoffs from high-level corporate roles.

The Pakistani-American entrepreneur launched the physical location of Nishaan in August 2025, investing USD 70,000 of his personal savings. The business reached its peak revenue milestone in November, coinciding with Bakhrani’s final departure from the corporate tech sector, a moment he described as a definitive sign to commit to his entrepreneurial path. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 71,000 Jobs Cut as Giants Like Oracle, Amazon and Dell Pivot to AI-Driven Operations.

The Evolution of Nishaan and Culinary Strategy

Bakhrani’s approach to the menu is rooted in his upbringing in Chicago’s Devon neighbourhood, an area known for its diverse ethnic food scene. His restaurant, Nishaan, focuses on fusion cuisine that blends Pakistani flavours with American comfort food. Key menu items include Pakistani chopped cheese sandwiches, Bihari-style barbacoa tacos, and buffalo tandoori chicken sandwiches.

The culinary style was heavily influenced by his mother’s experimental cooking, which Bakhrani describes as having "no rules." This philosophy led him to adapt traditional South Asian spices, such as cumin, coriander, and chilli powder, into Western formats. The restaurant also offers unique beverages like mango fizz refreshers and desserts including chocolate paratha funnel cakes.

Transition from Corporate Layoffs to Business Success

The path to a physical restaurant began in 2023 following Bakhrani’s first layoff. During that period, he used his savings to host food pop-ups in cities like Dallas and Chicago. While he eventually returned to a full-time corporate role, he continued to develop the business as a side project, often working on administrative tasks during his off-hours.

A significant turning point occurred when Bakhrani participated in season 18 of Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race. Despite his lack of formal professional experience at the time, his team won the competition, securing a portion of the USD 50,000 prize. This victory provided the necessary capital and confidence to invest USD 70,000 into a permanent Manhattan storefront, covering rent deposits, renovations, and appliances.

Financial Growth and Future Expansion Plans

Nishaan reached profitability relatively quickly, reporting monthly revenues of approximately USD 140,000 by late 2025. Despite the strong revenue figures, Bakhrani has maintained a conservative financial approach, choosing not to draw a personal salary yet. Instead, he is living off his corporate severance and remaining savings to ensure the business has maximum liquidity for operations. Indian Startup Layoffs: 1,700 Jobs Slashed in Q1 2026 as Livspace, Flipkart and Zupee Pivot Toward AI-Led Operations.

Looking forward, Bakhrani intends to expand the Nishaan brand beyond New York. His immediate goals include diversifying the current menu and opening a second outlet in his hometown of Chicago. He stated that his broader objective is to help mainstream Pakistani flavours within the American culinary landscape, leveraging the "fusion" model to make the cuisine accessible to a wider audience.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).