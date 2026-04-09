Ai+ has officially broadened its wearable portfolio in India with the launch of four new smartwatches under its Nova Series. The new lineup, comprising the NovaWatch Active, NovaWatch Kids 4G, RotateCam 4G, and the innovative NovaWearbuds, was unveiled today, targeting diverse consumer segments from fitness enthusiasts to children and tech-forward professionals. The series emphasizes standalone connectivity and hardware innovation, marking a significant step for the brand in the competitive Indian wearable market.

The launch follows the brand’s recent introduction of the Nova audio series, aiming to create a comprehensive ecosystem of connected devices. Key highlights across the new watches include high-brightness AMOLED displays, IP-rated durability, and specialized features like 180° rotating cameras and built-in wireless earbuds. By integrating 4G LTE and specialized safety features for children, Ai+ is positioning the Nova Series as more than just a smartphone accessory. Ai+ Expands Nova Series with 5 New Earbuds in India; Check Prices, Specifications and Features.

Ai+ NovaWatch Active Price, Specifications and Features

The NovaWatch Active is designed for lifestyle and fitness users, featuring a 1.73-inch AMOLED display with Always on Display (AoD) support. The watch boasts a 9mm ultra-slim and lightweight design, complemented by a functional crown for precise control. It is powered by a 300mAh battery and carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, making it suitable for rigorous outdoor activities.T he NovaWatch Active is launched at a price of INR 1,799.

Ai+ NovaWatch Kids 4G Price, Specifications and Features

The NovaWatch Kids 4G is available at a price of INR 2,999. Focusing on child safety and communication, the NovaWatch Kids 4G comes with a 1.69-inch TFT display and 4G calling capabilities. It supports two-way video calling and features an 8000mAh battery to ensure long-term connectivity. Safety features are central to this model, including a One-Touch SOS Emergency button and Geo-Fencing alerts. The watch is IP67 rated, providing protection against accidental splashes.

Ai+ RotateCam 4G Price, Specifications and Features

The RotateCam 4G is a feature-rich "smart-watch phone" that houses a 1.75-inch AMOLED display and a unique 2MP 180° rotating camera for photography and video calls. It supports 4G LTE SIM connectivity and offers 2GB of RAM paired with 16GB of internal storage. Running on a platform with Play Store support, it allows for app downloads directly on the wrist. The device is powered by a large 1520mAh battery and is IP68 rated. The RotateCam 4G is priced at INR 4,999. Ai+ PulseTab Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Ai+ NovaWearbuds Price, Specifications and Features

The NovaWearbuds is a hybrid 2-in-1 device that features built-in wireless earbuds housed directly inside the watch body. It sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and supports Bluetooth 5.3 with a dual-mode connection for both the watch and earbuds. The watch includes 2GB of dedicated storage for music (supporting MP3, MP4, FLAC, and WAV) and offers Bluetooth calling with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). It also tracks over 15 health and sports metrics including HR, SpO2, and Sleep. The NovaWearbuds is launched at a price of INR 6,499.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).