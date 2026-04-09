Ai+ has officially entered the foldable smartphone market in India with the launch of its highly anticipated device, the NovaFlip. Positioned as a premium yet accessible clamshell foldable, the new model focuses on bringing high-end display technology and 5G connectivity to a wider audience. The device features a sleek, ultra-thin profile and a modern aesthetic, representing a major hardware upgrade for the brand as it competes in the evolving foldable segment.

The NovaFlip introduces several design and performance upgrades intended to redefine the user experience for compact smartphones. Key highlights include a dual-display setup that allows for seamless interaction even when the phone is closed, and a high-resolution camera system optimized for versatile shooting angles. By integrating a power-efficient 4nm processor and advanced privacy features, Ai+ aims to offer a durable and secure daily driver for tech-savvy consumers. Ai+ Expands Nova Series with 4 New Smartwatches; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Ai+ NovaFlip Specifications and Features

The Ai+ NovaFlip features a large 6.9-inch main full-screen display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, complemented by a 3.1-inch functional outer display for quick notifications and tasks. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (MTK7300) chipset, built on a 4nm fabrication process, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 15 with the Nxt Privacy Dashboard for enhanced data security.

For photography, the foldable houses a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 2MP depth lens, supporting up to 10x zoom, while a 32MP front camera handles selfies. The NovaFlip is remarkably slim, measuring just 7.2 mm when folded, and weighs 193g. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity. To ensure long-lasting performance, it is equipped with a 4,325mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Ai+ PulseTab Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Ai+ NovaFlip Price in India

The Ai+ NovaFlip is launched in the Indian market at a competitive price of INR 29,999. By offering a 5G-ready foldable experience at this price point, the brand is targeting the mid-premium segment, making the flip-style form factor significantly more affordable for Indian consumers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).