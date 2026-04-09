Ai+ has significantly strengthened its presence in the audio segment with the launch of five new earbuds under its flagship Nova Series. The new lineup—comprising the NovaPod Clips, NovaPods Pro, NovaPods Go, NovaPod Beats, and NovaPods Air—was unveiled at a grand event, showcasing a diverse range of designs and price points. The series focuses on delivering high-fidelity sound, modern Bluetooth connectivity, and rapid charging capabilities to cater to different user lifestyles.

The launch of the Nova Series represents a strategic move by Ai+ to dominate the budget and mid-range audio markets in India. Each model in the series is equipped with specific chipsets and frequency ranges tailored for optimal performance. With features like 1.5-hour fast charging and Bluetooth versions ranging up to 6.0, the brand is positioning these earbuds as essential accessories for both casual listeners and audiophiles. Ai+ PulseTab Price in India, Specifications and Features.

NovaPod Clips Price, Specifications and Features

The NovaPod Clips are launched at a price of INR 1,999. The NovaPod Clips feature a unique open-ear clip design, ideal for users who prefer awareness of their surroundings. These earbuds are powered by the JL7023 chipset and support Bluetooth version 5.4. They offer a frequency range of 20Hz–20kHz and a battery capacity of 180mAh, providing approximately 4 hours of playing time. A notable feature is the 1.5-hour fast charging support, allowing for quick power top-ups.

NovaPods Pro Price, Specifications and Features

The NovaPods Pro are available at a price of INR 1,299. The NovaPods Pro stand as the high-performance variant in the lineup, being the only model to feature Bluetooth version 6.0. They are equipped with the JL7016 chipset and a frequency range of 20Hz–20kHz. These earbuds house a larger 470mAh battery, delivering up to 5 hours of playing time. Like the rest of the series, the Pro model supports 1.5-hour fast charging for minimal downtime.

NovaPods Go Price, Specifications and Features

The NovaPods Go are priced at INR 699. Designed for the value-conscious consumer, the NovaPods Go utilize the AB5756C chipset and Bluetooth 5.4. Despite the lower price point, they offer a respectable 5 hours of playing time backed by a 300mAh battery. The earbuds maintain the standard 20Hz–20kHz frequency range and 1.5-hour fast charging feature seen across the Nova Series.

NovaPod Beats Price, Specifications and Features

The NovaPod Beats are launched at a price of INR 1,599. The NovaPod Beats are tailored for music enthusiasts, featuring the J7106G8 chipset. Operating on Bluetooth 5.4, these earbuds offer a frequency range of 20Hz–20kHz. They come with a 300mAh battery capacity that provides 4 hours of continuous playing time. The inclusion of 1.5-hour fast charging ensures that users can return to their music quickly. OnePlus Nord 6 Launched in India With Massive 9,000mAh Battery; Sale Begins on April 9.

NovaPods Air Price, Specifications and Features

The NovaPods Air combine a sleek aesthetic with balanced performance, utilizing the JL6973 chipset. These earbuds run on Bluetooth 5.4 and offer the standard 20Hz–20kHz frequency range. With a 300mAh battery, the NovaPods Air deliver 4.5 hours of playing time. The model also features the signature 1.5-hour fast charging capability found in the series. The NovaPods Air are priced at INR 899.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).